Impeachment of Anambra Speaker: APGA lifts suspension on three masterminds

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, yesterday lifted the suspension on the deputy speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Harford Oseke; the majority leader, Victor Okoye and the member representing Aguata 11 Constituency, Ikem Uzoezie, who were masterminds of the purported impeachment of the Speaker of the House, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu in November last year.

Foreigners’ participation in pro-Buhari rally (3)

Anambra State chairman of APGA, Norbert Obi told reporters in Awka that the lawmakers had shown remorse, hence the decision to pardon them.

During the crisis that almost cost the speaker her position, the leadership of APGA handed down an indefinite suspension on the three lawmakers for allegedly causing embarrassment to the party and its supporters.

According to the chairman, the party had carefully been monitoring them since the incident, expressing happiness that they have realised the futility of their action.

Obi said: “Recall that on Tuesday 15th day of November, 2018, following the purported impeachment of the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Rita Maduagwu, following a motion moved by Hon Ikem Uzoezie and seconded by the minority leader, Mr. Onyebuchi Offor, the party met and after deliberating on the sad development, arrived at a decision to suspend indefinitely the ring leaders of the aborted impeachment.

“Since then, the party has been closely monitoring the activities of the suspended lawmakers and has come to the conclusion that they have shown enough remorse and should be re-admitted into the party.

“This decision by the party has, therefore, given all APGA members the impetus to start relating with the lawmakers again in the state.”