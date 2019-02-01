Imo rally: Buhari was misinterpreted —APC Leaders

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The leaders of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday said the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari during his Presidential rally in the state was misinterpreted.

The leaders who spoke at the APC office in Owerri, said that Buhari’s statement at the rally where he advised supporters to “vote across party lines” was actually referring to other parties to vote for APC.

The former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Martin Agbaso said: “The President said across party lines, which means down the line of APC for APC candidate. After the President spoke, he presented Uzodimma to Imo people and asked them to vote for him.

READ ALSO: Polls: Coalition of political parties endorses Uzodinma

“How can anybody interprete this action to mean that the President said that Imo people can vote for any other candidate outside APC? What more did anybody expect from Mr. President?”

Another leader, Mr Fabian Ihekweme said: “The call by Buhari was actually for those who are not of APC to vote across party lines, especially for Senator Uzodinma whom he raised his hand.

“For us in PDP and other parties that collapsed for Senator Uzodinma, we saw the President’s harmless statement as a clarion call to vote the APC candidate as that choice has been made clear to us even by the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”