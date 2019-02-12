Imo guber: Uzodinma, Ihedioha, Ohakim, Nwosu, others to sign peace accord today

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dazuki Galadanchi, has invited all the governorship candidates of the various political parties in the state to sign peace accord/agreement today ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Cost of inviting foreign-based Eagles worries NFF

The Imo State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The top governorship candidates expected to be at the peace accord meeting include Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Ikedi Ohakim, Accord Party, AP; and Uche Nwosu, Action Alliance, AA, among others.

Ikeokwu said that the peace accord was aimed at making sure that the political actors conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the 2019 general elections in the state.

He added that, the event will take place at the State Police Headquarters in Owerri.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 12th February, 2019 by 10 am prompt, at the Senior Police Officers Mess, State Headquarters, Owerri.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to use this medium to appeal to all stakeholders invited to attend punctually, noting that the task of ensuring a peaceful general election is a task for every citizen,” he stated.