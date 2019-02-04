Imo gov: Nkwere monarchs back Uzodinma

By Elizabeth Uwandu

TRADITIONAL rulers from Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State, the home town of the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr Uche Nwosu, weekend endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma.

They attributed what they described as an attempt by Governor Rochas Okorocha to gun for a third terms in office as reason for their decision despite the fact that Nwosu is a son of the soil.

The traditional rulers led by Eze Uzoho Emmanuel Anuruo of Umuezeanoruo autonomous community Nkwere LGA, bared their minds when the campaign train of Senator Uzodinma invaded Nwosu’s home soil.

According to Eze Anuruo, “Senator Uzodinma is our choice for governor. We are aware that one of our sons wants to be governor but we believe it is an attempt by the outgoing governor to get a third term. All this government has done is to undermine the traditional institution and we need somebody like Hope Uzodinma who has the experience to lead our state.

Speaking after receiving the prayers of the elders and Ezes from Nkwere, Sen. Uzodinma, who vowed to restore the dignity of the traditional institution, lamented that the Governor Okorocha-led administration borrowed N312 billion between 2015 till date without any visible development.

“As we speak, the courts have garnisheed. The account of Imo State government so what has been happening is that the money that accrued to us from the Federation Account goes to private pockets. Those in government House now share our money as if it’s their private funds.

“Today they are going up and down paying people to vote for them. When they give you money collect it is our money but don’t vote for them. We will recover all they stole and give back to our people. It is a shame Rochas and his family embarked on primitive acquisition of wealth”.

His campaign train also stormed Okigwe, Onuimo, Ideato North and South and were welcome by mammoth crowd who are craving for a change in Imo Douglas House.