I’m worried over worsening Zamfara banditry — Gov Yari

Maradun (Zamfara), Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has said his administration was worried over increasing cases of kidnapping “that has become a lucrative business in the state”.

Yari made the statement at Maradun community in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state on Friday, when he visited the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari in his palace.

The governor visited the royal father in continuation of his governorship campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara in Nigeria’s northwest has been contending with a deadly banditry and herdsmen attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

“l cannot see the possibility of abduction cases coming to an end in Zamfara State because the perpetrators have now turned it into a business venture.

“House owners rent out their property to anyone who comes, especially the highest bidders. So, the criminals hatch their plans in the privacy of their rented homes before they lay siege on innocent people.

“l wish to reiterate my earlier call on traditional rulers to be vigilant on strangers coming to settle in their domains and for landlords to also investigate their tenants to be and not to be lured by the money such persons offer them,” he said.

The governor, however, lauded the efforts of security operatives, especially the civilian joint taskforce created by the state last November to fight crime in the state.

Yari appealed to Zamfara residents to come out en-mass on election days to vote for their candidates of choice.

In his response, Tambari, assured the governor that his subjects would come out en mass on elections days to discharge their civic duties.