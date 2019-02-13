I’m no party to ex-agitators’ endorsement of Buhari – Dagogo

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FARAH Dagogo, Niger Delta ex-agitator and member, Rivers State House of Assembly, has disassociated self from Wednesday’s endorsement of President Mohammadu Buhari’s re-election bid by the Ex-Agitators, under the Peace Ambassadors of Niger Delta (PAND).

PAND’s decision, led in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, by its convener, Ebikabowei Victor Ben, a.ka. Boyloaf, conflicts with Pan Niger Delta Forum’s, PANDEF, resolve pledging the region’s commitment to the enthronement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President in Saturday’s election.

Dagoo, now 2019 candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, said, “My support and dedication are geared towards total victory of all PDP candidates including Presidential candidate, Atiku, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and other candidates running on the party’s platform.

“Authors of Buhari’s endorsement are political jobbers determined to cash on the impending defeat of the President to swindle from him and his party under the guise of endorsement. The President should not allow himself deceived that any other party, particularly, the APC can win in this region, Rivers in particular,” he said.