I’ll rid Lagos of land grabbers – SANWO-OLU

LAGOS— GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, vowed to rid the state of land grabbers if elected governor of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this when members of Estate Rent and Commission Agent Association of Nigeria, ERCAAN, paid him a courtesy visit at his campaign office in GRA, Ikeja.

He described land grabbing as “criminal and primitive”, saying those involved in the act would not have a safe haven in the state. Those involved in land grabbing, Sanwo-Olu said, are discouraging genuine investment in property business in the state, a development, which, he said, has affected the economy of the state and rights of individuals.

He said: “We have had various complaints about activities of land grabbers and we are ready to tackle this problem when we come on board. We understand the implication of land grabbing for the economy of Lagos and preventable losses incurred by investors as a result of the activities of land grabbers. To tackle the issue, we will need to look at the activities of existing Land Grabbing Committee and strengthen the law setting it up to properly address the issues.

“To promote investment in property development sector, we have to stop the land grabbers. We will also fast-track the process of the issuance of C of O.”

We are going to sanitise the procedures and restore the confidence of real estate investors in the government to protect their investment. When we remove the red tape, people will create wealth and more businesses would come up.