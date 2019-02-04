I’ll prioritise reforms in Police — Moghalu

By Gabriel Olawale

PRESIDENTIAL Presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has assured Nigerians that his administration will prioritize the reformation of Nigeria Police and put an end to era of Oga wetin you carry when he assumed office as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking during a media interaction with selected journalist in Lagos at Freedom Park, Moghalu said that he will inject an additional 1.5 million manpower and ensure better training, equipment and welfare package.

He said: “Our presidency will return the economy to upper single-digit GDP growth in two years and double-digit by 2023. We are going to ensure that Nigerians who have worked for five years have access to mortgage to own their first homes.

“Within two years, we are going to deliver constitutional restructuring of Nigeria while also make Nigeria the hub for renewable energy investment, innovation and production in Africa.”

The former deputy governor of central bank of Nigeria promised to cut youth unemployment by half within two years, and establish a N1 trillion venture capital fund to provide equity financing for innovative business and commercialisation of inventions.

He said: “We are going to ensure amendment of the Land Use Act to provide for permanent statutory right of occupancy to landed properties. Establish a seaport in eastern Nigeria and complete the 2nd Niger Bridge within two years.

“We are going to establish a system for the elderly and vulnerable to have free access to medical care and reform the school curricula to prioritise science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Vocational training centre will also be set up in each of the 774 LGAs.”