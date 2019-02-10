I’ll be happy to die fighting for less privileged – Hon Pat Asadu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – HOUSE Member representing, Igboeze South/Nsukka federal constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Ports, Harbour and Waterways, Hon Patrick Asadu has reiterated his commitment as a grassroots man to improve lives of less privileged constituents.

Hon Asadu who was speaking immediately after receiving the Grassroots Man of the year award during the Leadership Scorecard lecture and award night on weekend in Enugu said that if he dies fighting for the less privileged in his constituency, died a good death, noting that he has always been a grassroots man and do not plan to change.

Xmas/New year intervention improves federal roads in S-East

“If I die helping the widows, if I die feeding the orphans, if I die clothing the poor, If I die consoling the prisoners, some of them who did nothing, I died a good death.

“If I die empowering the youths, who because of Zik’s great work were able to access tertiary education but have no chance to get into the economic structure, especially in Nsukka which has been left behind by other parts of Enugu State, I died a good death.

“If I die living in the rural area, fighting for and identifying with the rural dwellers throughout whatever level God is going to take me them I died a good death.

“This award is the type of award I will never excuse. I am not taking this award for granted. I see myself as part of the Leadership Scorecard family”, He said.

Hon Asadu who lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to good governance, promised continuous human capacity empowerment to his constituents.

In his speech, the Publisher and CEO of the Leadership Scorecard Magazine, Humphery Onyima, noted that objective of the lecture to re-articulate the endless benefits of peaceful behavior in the process of individual and collective development with the ultimate goal of reinforcing the core values of discipline and dignity in the electoral process.

He noted that, “the level of insecurity in Nigeria is gradually crossing the red line and there is an urgent need for holistic and sustainable measures to be taken through peace advocacy to curb the potential catastrophe of violence that looms in the horizon for the safety of Nigeria and West Africa at large”.

The event which had the theme: peace for Sustainable Development – role of the citizens, attracted notable political gladiators from within and outside Enugu State.