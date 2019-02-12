I’ll banish any of you caught in electoral violence, monarch tells subjects

Perez Brisibe

THE traditional ruler of Agbon kingdom in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, HRM Ukori I, has vowed to banish any of his subjects caught in any form of election violence in the kingdom.

The monarch made the threat at his palace in Isiokolo while brainstorming with leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on the conduct of hitch free elections in the area.

Addressing the party leaders, the monarch stated that the meeting which is the second since 2015 is being conveyed by the traditional council of the kingdom to ensure that the elections are conducted in the area without any form of violence.

He said: “We have key stakeholders of the various political parties in Ethiope East, hence the traditional council has deemed it necessary to bring all stakeholders of political parties to see that we do not experience untold happenings in the kingdom.”

On his threat to banish politicians in the kingdom, he said: “If any of you is caught in any form of electoral violence, I as the Ovie of Agbon kingdom will pack them and their family members away from the kingdom and I have the authority to do that.”

Commending the efforts of the traditional council, Chief Frank Kokori and Chief Bernard Edewor who represented the APC and PDP respectively, vowed to maintain peace during the elections and promised to embark on the elections in a peaceful manner and play politics of love devoid of bitter