Ika residents urged to vote for Okowa

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta Sate, Dr. Chukwuma Nwaonicha, has called on eligible voters in the state, who have not collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, to do so immediately.

He said: “Get your PVCs, as the best appreciations Deltans have for Okowa this year is to vote massively for his re-election to enable him continue the good works he is doing for us. A vote for Okowa and other PDP candidates is a vote for progress and better Delta State.”.

Nwaonicha, who spoke in Agbor, said the possession of PVCs by eligible voters was very important as it was the tool needed to exercise one’s franchise, pointing out that those without PVC should get theirs now, as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed February 8 as the last day for PVCs collection.

He said: “The weapon of any eligible voter is his or her PVC. This has become a clarion call because we have a huge and serious task ahead of us this year: the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and also achieving victory for the presidential candidate of our great party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as all the candidates of the party for the national and state house of assemblies.”

… as Okowa Team preaches dividends

Meanwhile, Director General of Team Hilary for Okowa, Engr. Dan Ossai, said re-electing Governor Okowa will bring more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He stated this when the Team met with Progressive Forum Support group, to intensify campaign for Governor Okowa and all PDP candidates in the forthcoming election.

Engr. Ossai, who is also Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Project Monitoring, charged members yet to obtain their PVCs to get theirs because “elections are not won by wishful thinking but by voting, the civic responsibility to citizens.”

Also, Chief Sunday Enebeli, Chairman of Progressive Forum, commended Ossai for his effort in making Obi-Edike quarters get dividends of democracy.

He added: “We have decided to stand behind Engr. Dan Ossai in re-electing Governor Okowa back to office because we can testify that Governor Okowa is truly the people’s governor.”

Also speaking, Oji Chidi, Co-ordinator for Team Hilary for Okowa, Ukwuani chapter, who also doubles as Councillor for Ward 4, thanked members of the Forum for supporting Okowa.