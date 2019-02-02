Ijebu North East monarchs endorse Kashamu

The monarchs, who converged on the palace of the Oligun of Ilugun North, His Royal Highness, Oba J.B. Otukoya, hailed Kashamu for his generosity, courage and tenacity, describing him as a worthy son of Ijebuland and prayed for his success at the March 2 poll.

Other monarchs who joined Oba Otukoya to receive Kashamu were the Ajalaye of Ilugun South, His Royal Highness, Oba Ademola Olusaanu; the Oliworo of Iworo, His Royal Highness, Oba G.A. Onafuwa; the Elerunwon of Erunwon, His Royal Highness, Oba Adebayo Okubena; the Elese of Ilese, His Royal Highness, Oba Oluremi Obayomi and the Isaderenren of Isonyin, His Royal Highness, Oba Cossy Salaami.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Kashamu told the gathering that he was in their domain “in continuation of our consultations with the traditional institutions and our highly respected royal fathers.”

Continuing, he said, “Earlier in the week, we visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who gave his blessings to our aspirations. Yesterday, we were in Ogun West Senatorial District, where we meet with the Yewaland Oba-in-council.

“At the meeting presided over by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, I was pronounced ‘an adopted son of Yewaland with equal rights as their own sons’. Simply put, this ticket received their overwhelming endorsement.

“Your Royal Highnesses, besides my personal involvements in a number of philanthropic projects in Ijebu North East Local Government, as your senator, I have facilitated six projects across the local government.

“These projects include the construction of a block of three (3) classrooms at Idomila Comprehensive High School; Idomila; construction of a block of three (3) classrooms at United Anglican Primary School, Iworo; supply and installation of 300 KVA transformer at Ilese; donation of 500 KVA transformer at Golden Estate Community; Supply of 50 units of 1.2 KVA Generating Set; Construction of borehole at Oke Owode, Ilese.

Senator Kashamu also seized the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to releasing all allocations due to local governments.

“I will not deduct from their allocations. This is to ensure grassroots development.

“I also commit to remitting all statutory deductions from staff salaries to the relevant unions and authorities as and when due.

“Also, substantial funds shall be set aside to assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Loans from the funds shall attract no interest,” he said

To demonstrate his resolve to fulfilling his promises, Senator Kashamu submitted an undertaking dated 1st February, 2019, to the traditional Rulers through Oba Otukoya, in which he stated his resolve not to tamper with council funds, among others.

Party stalwarts who accompanied the candidate on the visit included the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Engr. Adebayo Dayo; a veteran politician and octogenarian, Pa Robert Adenaike; Ogun Senatorial District candidate, Engr. Adeola Sosanwo; Ijebu Central Candidate, Barrister Taiwo Shote (a.k.a Pepe) and Barrister Seun Adesanya, among others.