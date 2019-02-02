Ijebu East Obas, religious leaders endorse Kashamu

On hand to receive Kashamu were the Akija of Ikija, His Royal Highness, Oba Kayode Alakija; the Onitasin of Imobi Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oba F.R.A Adegbesan; the Ogirimadagbo of Ilodo, His Royal Highness, Oba Isiaka Ajede; the Moyegeso of Itele, His Royal Highness, Oba (Engr.) Kasali Mufutau; the Magusen of Itamarun, His Royal Highness, Oba Joseph Abayomi Ade Fakoya and Oyebola of Igbaga, His Royal Highness, Oba M.A.O. Adenaike.

They spoke during Kashamu’s consultative visits to them on Saturday where he spoke of his plans if elected as governor at the forthcoming polls.

The stakeholders decried government’s neglect in recent years, but declared their full support for Kashamu whom they said has a track record of generosity and keeping to his promises.

Kashamu told the stakeholders that he was in the local government as part of his consultations and visits to the leaders and people of Ogun State over his governorship ambition.

He informed them of the overwhelming support and endorsement he had received from other stakeholders in Ogun West and Ogun Central senatorial districts.

Kashamu listed the various projects he had facilitated in the Ijebu East Local Government, stressing that, “besides my personal involvements in a number of philanthropic projects in Ijebu East Local Government, as your senator in the last three and half years, I have facilitated eight (8) projects across the local government.

“These projects include the construction of a block of three (3) classrooms with VIP toilet at LGA Primary School, Isire; construction of a block of three (3) classrooms at Ijebu Imushin Comprehensive High School; supply of 57 units of grain grinding machine; Renovation/Rehabilitation of Community Health Centre, Itele; Supply of various hospital equipment and drugs for the Community Health Centre, Itele; Construction of Open Market Stalls at Ogbere; Construction of a block of three (3) classrooms with VIP toilet at Moslem Primary School 2, Oke Ife, Ijebu-Ife; and Construction of Motorized Borehole at Ajebandele.”

The PDP governorship candidate reiterated his commitment to ensuring financial autonomy to local governments as a way of engendering grassroots development.

“I commit to releasing all allocations due to local governments. I will not deduct from their allocations. This is to ensure grassroots development.

“I also commit to remitting all statutory deductions from staff salaries to the relevant unions and authorities as and when due.

“To promote free enterprise and grow the economy, substantial funds shall be set aside to assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Loans from the funds shall attract no interest,” Kashamu said.

In a bid to demonstrate his commitment to fulfilling his promises, Kashamu submitted an undertaking to the royal fathers, saying that would make them to hold him accountable to his promises, if elected.

At the meeting, Oba Alakija, who is the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council in the local government, recalled Kashamu’s kind gesture towards him in the past, describing it as “unbelievable”.

He said: “I know you might have forgotten, but I remember you sent a gift to me some time ago despite the fact that I have never met you one-on-one. It was unbelievable. I have been in this throne for 23 years. No one has ever given me the kind of gift you gave me.

“More so, you have performed creditably well as a Senator. We believe this is our time to reciprocate. You have our full support and we urge you to do your very best when you get into the government house,” Oba Alakija said.

At the interactive sessions with the religious leaders and traditionalists, Kashamu pledged his commitment to giving them a pride of place in his government, if elected.

They all endorsed him and prayed for his success at the polls, describing him as one politician who has always identified with them and the masses.