Ijaw remember Alaere Alaibe, 10 years after

By Tony Nwankwo

The Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) has described the vacuum created by the death of Mrs. Alaere Timi Alaibe, ten years ago in Ijawland and Niger Delta, as a painful wound that has refused to heal, adding that the uncommon philanthropist and social activist, may not be around today but that the legacies she left behind continue to speak of her generosity and love for service to humanity.

In a statement, IMG said: “Ten years after, it has been very challenging to fill the big shoes this giant of better life for womanhood left behind. The woman whose passion for the wellbeing of mother and child put life in Ijawland beyond the map of Nigeria and Africa, and our regret is that since she left, there has been no constant voice on women and children that vibrate to the global audience up to the level of the United Nations (UN)”

“The Niger Delta is aware that Our mother Theresa, as confirmed by the official reverence to her on the day of her burial, had been called for higher duties by her maker, the Almighty God. We will continue to remember her for her services to humanity”, IMG said.