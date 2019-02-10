Ijaw chief declares support for Uduaghan 

By Emma Amaize

THE Obaseki of Akugbene – Mein Kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Yusuf Eregbene, has declared support for All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta South senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, saying it was the turn of Itsekiri ethnic group to produce the next Senator of the district.

Eregbene, the immediate past chairman of the Muslim Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Delta state, who spoke on rotational formula in the district, comprising Isoko, Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities, asserted, “I can tell you unambiguously that it is Itsekiri turn.”

“Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, an Itsekiri and former governor of the state is a leader who has what it takes to render quality representation to the district at the Red Chamber. Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri are like a big family, God has a reason for putting them in the same senatorial district, so we should respect our agreement to rotate power among ourselves,” he said.

He described the move of an Ijaw man to contest the senatorial seat as “a selfish ambition and an act that can cause bad blood between the other ethnic groups in the senatorial district.”