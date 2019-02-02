Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa communities declare support for Ortom, PDP

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa communities in Benue state have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of Governor Samuel Ortom.



The ethnic groups who hosted the Governor separately in Makurdi promised to mobilize support and the votes of their respective ethnic groups for the Governor and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the coming elections.

Speaking for the Igbo community when they hosted the Governor, leader of the Igbos in the state, Chief Austin Ezekwesili, said, “we are solidly behind your reelection bid and we will mobilize our votes for you and your party.”

Speaking for the Yoruba community, Chairman of the community in the state, Chief Adeyemi Akpamkpa, blamed the state of Nigeria’s economy on bad government policies and programmes, stressing that with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar “who is one of the highest employers of labour in the country as President, the economy would bounce back.”

He said the community was aware of the track records of Governor Ortom from his days as the Guma of local government council Chairman, stressing that his giant strides especially in the area of security was commendable. He assured of their support for him at the polls.

Leader of the Hausa and Moslem community in the state, Alhaji Garuba Baba who spoke when the community hosted the Governor pledged their resolve to vote the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ortom and all PDP candidates in the coming elections.

“It is a decision we have taken and we will deliver as we have promised,” Alhaji Baba said.

In his responses, Governor Ortom promised to avail all ethnic groups in the state equal opportunities to have a say in his government, “this I have done with the political appointments I have given to your various ethnic groups in my administration,” he said.