Ife pledges to vote APC, as Adewole’s campaign team storms markets

Residents of Ife East, Central and South local government areas in Osun state, on Tuesday, reaffirmed their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammad Buhari and all APC candidates in the coming general elections.

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful, residents and members of the public, took to the major highways in Ile-Ife, to welcome the team, Buhari Leekansi Initiative, in their bid to sensitise electorates and canvass votes for Buhari and All Progressives Congress.

Buhari Leekansi Initiative is a strategic concept of the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole and it was designed towards propagating the monumental achievements of Buhari and Osinbajo administration since 2015.

However, it’s a veritable platform through which the campaign of the second term bid of President Buhari is channelled so as to complement the APC campaign structure in four selected states, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, and Ekiti in the South West states.

The team who had visited Iwo and Osogbo local government areas returned to Ile-Ife, on Tuesday to a tulmutous crowd of party supporters and well wishers in solidarity and to endorse Buhari for second term.

The popular Lagere road and major roads in the ancient town of Ife were practically on standstill for several hours as vehicular movement was grounded to a halt. At the Sabo-Oja tuntun area of Ile-Ife, various groups, associations, market men and women as well as the commercial motorcycle operators, residents and supporters took over the ever busy road to lead team Buhari Leekansi initiative to Enuwa, Oonirisa palace.

The shout Sai Baba, Sai Buhari rented the air at Oja tuntun, Sabo Ile-Ife. The elated team of Buhari Leekansi acknowledged cheers and solidarity slogans by party supporters during the road show & solidarity rally by people.

At Gbodo-Arubidi and Iloro markets in Ife Central local government area, commuters stopped the team to receive them and pledged their loyalty and support for Buhari/Osinbajo second term bid and all APC candidates. Flags and fliers carried by supporters from Ife East and Central local government areas also lined the major road at various points to welcome the Buhari Leekansi initiatives team.

Majority of the supporters acknowledged the achievements and giant strides recorded in APC led administrations both at the state and federal as well as local government level and pledged their full support for Buhari.

Owoyokun Samson, who stood in for the initiator of the programme, Prof. Adewole expressed joy in the way the people came out en-mass to show solidarity, called for more support from the people ahead of the forthcoming elections, he equally expressed optimism that the APC will win the February 16th election.

The initiative Publicity Secretary said Buhari’s second term bid will be a smooth one. “We are here to tell the people of Ife to vote for APC across board because since APC assumed office three-and-a-half years ago and promised them the dividends of democracy, the party has not failed in its duties, therefore, we are appealing to our people to vote for APC across all levels for continuity of good governance and developmental programmes.

Owoyokun who charged the people of Ile-Ife and Osun to come out and cast their vote Buhari and all APC candidates, also educated them on how to guide against void voting.

Also, speaking, the APC candidate for Ife Central at the state Assembly , Adebusola Taiwo expressed optimism that APC would beat opposition hands down in the coming elections.

Taiwo who appreciated Health Minister for coming up with the campaign initiative said he was happy to see that majority of the canvassers are youths whom he said had decided to reciprocate good governance of APC.

Mrs Babalola Oluwakemi and Mrs Afolabi Fatia, residents of Ife applauded Buhari/Osinbajo led government , saying women have resolved to ensure reelection of president Buhari.

Echoing a similar view, Mr Elutide Kehinde, a businessman said with the SDP coalition in Ile-Ife and Osun state , APC would emerge victorious, saying Ife residents have spoken in one voice now that Senator Iyiola Omisore has joined progressive fold through the coalition.