If Nigeriens come to witness how Buhari is doing his politics, what’s the problem with that ? – Garba Shehu

The Presidency reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s call on the nation’s security agencies to investigate the circumstances leading to the presence of politicians from Niger Republic at the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential rally in Kano on Thursday asked: ‘Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?’

Garba-Shehu in some tweets said: ‘What we want @OfficialPDPNig to know, there is a Buhari phenomenon that is sweeping across the entire continent.

‘Candidates for national leadership in each country are doing whatever they can to understand the Buhari phenomenon, to copy it, to institute it.

That’s why people from the African continent…when they had the presidential election in Ghana, there was a candidate who branded himself the Buhari of Ghana.

‘When they had the presidential election in Chad last year, there was a Buhari of Chad. They had printed posters with their pictures with Buhari side by side

‘So, Nigeria has been gifted with an honest leader, a man endowed with rare qualities and people are trying to copy that.

‘So, if our neighbours from Niger come to witness how President Buhari is doing his politics, what is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?

‘So, it’s jealousy. They are panicky and jealous. It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.’