IDU to Manager: We’re praying for your success

THE re-election bid of the lawmaker representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager, has gotten a boost from apex cultural body of the Isoko nation, Isoko Development Union, IDU, as the group said it was praying for his re-election come February 16 during the National Assembly election.

The union also appealed to him to continue to remember the Isoko people when he returns to the Senate for a fifth term as Senator representing the district.

The disclosure by IDU was made during a special meeting with them at Asaba to appeal for their support ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Addressing Manager, IDU President-General, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said: “You are the only Isoko son contesting the Senate seat. We want you to know that we are praying for your success at the polls and we want you to continue remembering the Isoko people when you return to the National Assembly.”

Those who were present to welcome the lawmaker aside the IDU executives include; HRMs of Aviara, Oyede, Olokpoko, Idu-Ide, Hon. Tim Owhefere, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo, Hon. Kenneth Ogba, Chief Fred Useh, Etad Enahoro, president generals from 12 Isoko clans and a host of others.