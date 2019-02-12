ICPC to arraign Inde, ex-Customs boss over alleged N1.1 bn fraud on Thursday

Former Controller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, Abdullahi Inde, is to appear before a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, over alleged N1.1 billion fraud and money laundering.

The Inde and two other are being charged to court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

Inde, along with one Garba Bala Makarfi, 2nd defendant, and Umar Husseini, 3rd defendant, are facing a 10-count charge bordering on money laundering and fraud among others.

“The Charge with no: FHC/ABJ/CR/21/2019- FRN v Abdullahi Inde Dikko & Ors is scheduled for arraignment before Hon Justice Lucia Ojukwu on 14th February, 2019.”

In the charge sheet, the three are being accused of illegally receiving N1, 100,952, 380. 96 as `Completion Security Deposit’ from one Yemi Obadeyi, Managing Director, CAMBIAL Limited, in an alleged fraudulent transaction.

According to the charge, Obadeyi, a principal in the suit, allegedly paid the amount into an account belonging to Umar Husseini, a legal practitioner at Capital Law Office, Abuja, in a transaction for the purchase of 120 duplexes by the Nigerian Customs Service, at the rate of N4.8 billion in 2010.

Counsel to the commission Mr Ephriam Otti, in a in a sworn Affidavit to the Court, stated that investigation into matter had been concluded.

In the affidavit, the three defendants are being arraigned for alleged violations of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, Advance Free Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as (amended).

Four lawyers, Mr Henry O.Emore, Mr Adenekan Shegunle, Mr Ephriam Otti and Ms Zainab S. Nass are expected to prosecute the case on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation.