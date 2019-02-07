Ibibio Monarchs tell Ekere to work for peace in A’Ibom

…Urge him to show respect to traditional rulers

Ibibio traditional rulers, led by the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government and Supreme Ruler of the Ibibios, His Eminence, Edidem Solomon Etuk have advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Nsima Ekere, to show respect to traditional rulers and as well as avoid actions capable of denying the state of peace and tranquillity in the forthcoming general elections.

The traditional rulers urged Mr. Ekere to accord them their due respect or to avoid their wrath.

The elders gave the statement during a consultation visit by the A’Ibom state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress and his campaign team to the Nsit Ubium monarch at his palace.

The Monarchs stated that as custodians of tradition, they are in the advisory capacity to political aspirants, and that their primary role is to ensure that peace and order reigns in the state before and after the election.

“We are here not to be partisan in our dealings as monarchs and royal fathers. Everybody has spoken and the end is that there should be peace. There must be peace in the state.

“We must ensure that we shun anything that will constitute violence in any form. Let us stay off it and ensure that we maintain peace” they said.

The monarch, however, urged the APC governorship candidate to sheath his sword against any grouse he has with any other politician of the soil and remember that politics will come and go but A’Ibom will remain.

The Ibibio traditional leader, Etuk, stressed that no political aspiration of anyone is worth the blood of any A’Ibom son and daughter and as such, no one is permitted because of his aspiration, to spill any blood.

Corroborating the stance of the Ibibio Leader, the Clan head of Ubium, His Highness, Etebom Ukpong Noah Udoewa, said the stories of threat to peace and security by politicians in the state is getting so worrisome and have put A’Ibom in bad light before the country and world at large.

The Clan head warned that he does not want any A’Ibom son to die through the instrumentality of political thuggery.

He frowned at the APC candidate for keeping the Monarchs waiting for over 8hrs, thereby disrespecting the highest traditional seat in Ibibio land.

“The seat of the Oku Ibom Ibibio is equal to that of the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Obi of Onitsha.

“I am very sure that the President cannot keep these revered Monarchs waiting for over 8hrs irrespective of his engagements.

“We have 100% respects and loyalty to the Oku Ibom Ibibio. Outside that, there is no way you would have come to see us here since 2pm,” he added.