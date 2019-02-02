I would rather walk out of marriage/relationship than cheat – Festina Peters

By Ayo Onikoyi

Edo State-born actress and movie producer, Festina Peters, has opened up to Potpourri in a one-on-one session that she would rather walk out of a relationship or marriage than cheat on her man. She explains that her background and culture can never allow her to cheat in a relationship, not to talk of marriage.

“I can’t and will not cheat on my man; I am a decent lady from a good family. I was taught to rather walk out of a marriage than cheat on my man. I can walk out of a relationship if my man does not respect me and my opinion. I will also not agree with my man to bring in a child from another woman as a product of his unfaithfulness to me because this was what I experienced in my past relationship and I was heartbroken, I will walk out and never look back,” she said.

Cuddle your wives openly, cleric tells husbands, gospel ministers

She however reveals that she’s not in any romantic relationship but searching and gave brief details about her heart being broken many times.

“I am not married, you have to be in a relationship before you can get married, so right now I am not in any relationship, I am still searching. I could so love when I’m in love. I don’t really fall in love but when I finally find love, I love for real. I dated my secondary school sweetheart, his name was Osas, he was my first love, we had a misunderstanding and broke up, and this made me have wrong opinion about love. I fell in love over and over again with Kelly and West but all didn’t work out well, I was left with a painful heart as they all left me the same way,” she quipped

How To Get Your Man Back In The Saddle

Festina has featured and produced many films. Some of them are; Too Late, Aghatiti, My Mother’s Wedding, Little Joshua, Ekinadose, Obodo Oyibo, Not My Fault and many more.