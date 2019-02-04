I won’t soil my father’s name — Ahmed Oshomah

Mr. Ahmed Oshomah, son of the legendary Etsako singing legend, Alhaji Waziri Oshomah, has vowed not to rubbish his father’s reputation, as he contests Etsako Central seat in Edo State House of Assembly in the forthcoming poll on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said that his father’s reputation will no doubt be a factor in his eventual emergence as a lawmaker, noting “I am assuring all and sundry that I will not let our people down. I will meet their expectations. A lion, as they say, will always give birth to a lion.”

On his emergence as APC standard bearer, he said: “I have always been the man behind the scene, in the sense that I have always supported the party, sponsored its candidates and promoted the welfare of the people.

“My emergence as a candidate is a new dawn and a welcome development to the people of Etsako Central. My representation will promote empowerment programmes, infrastructure development and togetherness.”

