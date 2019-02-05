I will open up rural roads if elected governor – Maku

Mr Labaran Maku, Nasarawa State Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has promised to construct road network to all rural communities in Lafia if elected the next governor of the state.

Maku made the promise on Tuesday during his campaign tour of Barki Abdullahi (BAD), Keffin-Wambai, Aridi, communities of Lafia.

According to him, it is surprising that 23 years after the creation of the state, some communities in Lafia are still without roads, electricity and other social amenities.

“There is no way I will be a governor and communities in the state capital would be without roads, electricity, good schools, good health facilities.

“I will ensure that all communities in the state capital have all the amenities to open up rural communities to better the living conditions of the dwellers.

“The communities would be transformed in a way that people can stay in these communities to work in Lafia.”

He also promised to open up other rural roads to boost agricultural and economic activities.

APGA candidate said that he would also open up the areas to commercial activities and help in transporting agricultural produce to the market and boost the income of the people.

Maku,who was Minister of Information under President Goodluck Jonathan, also urged the electorate to safeguard the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for his party on March 2 to enable him to restore peace and enhance security of lives and property in the state.

He said that his government, if elected, would deal with anybody who attacked or killed because no government would succeed if criminals were left unpunished.

“We will protect the innocent citizens and deal with criminals,” Maku promised.