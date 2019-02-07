I never said President Buhari’s memory loss is normal – Festus Keyamo

By Nwafor Sunday

The Director, Strategic Communications of President Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), has distanced self from a fallacious statement making rounds on the social.

The outspoken senior advocate was quoted to have said that “President Buhari’s Loss of Memory is Normal, Even Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed Lost Their Memories At Some Point”.

Keyamo on his official tweeter handle squashed the assertion, adding that “This is classic FAKE NEWS, it has (no single link to a CREDIBLE source).

The story therefore may have been spawned by mischief makers.

