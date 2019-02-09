I never knew my name has sexual connotation – Honeypot

By Ayo Onikoyi

The popular, beautiful and sexy face that co-hosts ‘Entertainment Splash’ on Television Continental (TVC) known as Honeypot, has revealed the reasons she chose the stage name for herself, saying she had no idea the name has any sexual connotation.

Reacting to questions in an interview with Potpourri, the Obafemi Awolowo University alumnus and an indigene of Remo, Ogun State, born Olayemi Ogunwole said if she had known her stage name has any sensual or sexual colouration she wouldn’t have chosen it.

“One of the reasons I love the name ‘Honeypot’ is because people raise eyebrows whenever they hear it and they remember anytime they see me. I have said it like one million times and I’m saying this again, God gave me the name ‘Honeypot, why did I say this? I pray to God about almost everything, I must say. When I was looking for a radio name, I prayed about it and I just read a novel and I found ‘Honeypot’ in it, that was the first time I came across the word ‘Honeypot’, and it wasn’t anything sensual at all.

The character used it in the context “this living room is the honeypot of the building” and so this writer was saying it’s the center of attraction. I checked up the meaning and it was actually what he meant, I did not even see other meanings. If I had seen other meanings, maybe I wouldn’t have used the name at all. So my own meaning of Honeypot is “center of attraction”,”

A quick check of the meaning of the word ‘Honeypot’ on Google spewed out two meanings. One, it says ‘a container for honey. The second reads “ “a woman’s genitals”. Another explanation of the word is that if you describe something as ‘Honeypot’ it means that it is very desirable or very popular (Collins Dictionary).

While many women would purr with delight when told they are sexy, Honeypot, who is heavily blessed in the upper region of her body, says it may not be all so complimentary with her even though many would address her as ‘sexy’. “If I understand the meaning of sexy well, it means sexually attractive.