I make N450,000 monthly from poultry farming – House wife

A Kaduna-based housewife, Hajiya Hassana Idris, said on Thursday that she smiled to the bank with N450,000 monthly from poultry farming business.

Idris, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, described poultry farming as a lucrative business a woman could do with little stress.

She also described poultry farming as the ideal business for women, because of its short gestation period and the potential to generate over a million naira in a month.

According to her, chickens grow very fast, unlike goats and other livestock businesses that take two to three years to mature.

“Poultry farming is a goldmine because layers start laying eggs within 28 weeks, meaning you get turnover of investment in just seven months and turnover from broilers in just four months.

“I started with 50 birds in an uncompleted building and now I have 1,500 birds in modern facilities, and I get at least 50 creates of eggs daily,“ she said.

She said that with 50 crates daily, selling at N850 per crate, the business had the potential of generating N42,000 per day and N1.3 million in a month.

“But due to demand fluctuations in the market, I currently make an average sale of 17 crates per day, thereby making N15,000 daily and N450,000 in a month. This is a good deal.”

She said that house wives, including working class women, could start a poultry business to support their husbands and family to meet up with increasing financial needs.

She, however, said that poultry farming required effective management skills for better yield and returns on investment.

She called on the government and private organisations to assist women with technical and financial support to set up poultry businesses with promise of huge returns on investment. (NAN)