I didn’t order anybody to kill, to prevent Atiku from wining – Gov Obiano

By Nwafor Sunday

Huffed with a statement trending online, the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Friday distanced self from a purported statement, noting that he did not order anybody to kill or incite violence in the forthcoming general elections.

The statement which reads, “Even if you kill anybody in your quest to make sure that PDP did not win your ward, I will bail the person.

“You must do everything possible to make sure that PDP did not win and I repeat , if you must kill , kill …Meanwhile , money won’t be the issue …” – Willie Obiano to APGA Stakeholders”, was denied and described by the governor as a fake news, purveyed by mischief makers.

In a statement disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. James Eze, Obiano condemned the incendiary statement, and noted that it was absolutely untrue, misleading and unconscionable.

Eze, argued that Obiano never said anything like that to anybody. He equally said that Obiano did not attend any party gathering on Thursday, as reported by the writer.

He therefore, advised Ndi Anambra to ignore the statement, noting that the writer willfully and deliberately wants to incite Ndi Anambra against their governor.

He however demanded an explanation and proof from the writer, saying that failure to that he (the writer) should tender an apology.

“It is our collective responsibility to preserve the dignity and honour that the OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR of Anambra State deserves no matter who occupies it at any given time”, part of the statement read.