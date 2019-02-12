I did not steal money as Imo gov, says Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Ikedi Ohakim, yesterday said he did not steal money while in office as governor of the state, between 2007 and 2011.

Ohakim stated this to the people of Okigwe Local Government Area when he visited them for his ongoing governorship campaign in the state.

In that event, Ohakim was said to have been welcomed by the Okigwe people where he was praised for taking care of pensioners during his regime.

He said: “Despite the gang-up and distractions against my government, I served the people of the state well and addressed their needs while I was in office.

“I did not steal government money while in office as governor and I did not allocate a plot of land to myself. I still live in the three bedroom bungalow which I built in 1992 as a commissioner.

“I am not greedy. I occupied myself with serving the people, I am a man of character, I was able to separate public life from my private life.”

Ohakim said that apart from some of the road projects in the area, he reactivated the Iyieshi Water Scheme in the area which he said was built by the colonial masters in 1945 but abandoned by previous governments in the state.

“I will establish one industry in each of the local governments in the zone, I will ensure that the development of the Okigwe city becomes a priority.”

It was Ohakim’s view that, “Both Owerri and Orlu Zone have agreed to vote for me. Okigwe is the only province in the country that has not gotten a full city status.

“I will tap all the development potentials in Okigwe zone and I will ensure that the economy of the people is enhanced.

“Okigwe Zone has all it takes to develop as the zone is blessed with both human and materials resources.”

The AP, guber candidate went further to say: I will implement the contents of my affidavit which I swore to at the Imo State High Court on May 10, 2018, it is just four years to recover, reconstruct, rehabilitate and reconcile the state and return her to the path of greatness.”