I deserve to be reelected—Buhari

By Dayo Johnson Akure

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Ondo state said that he deserved to be re-elected to complete the good work his government embarked upon.

He said this in Akure, Ondo state capital while addressing party supporters and the people of the state on his re election bid.

President Buhari told Nigerians that he has been able to fulfill the promises he made during the 2015 campaign and asked them to vote for him because ” my administration had lived up to expectations.

” I will remind you of our campaign promises in 2015, which is on economy, security and anti-corruption, we have performed well in these three areas. We have been able to defeat Boko Haram in the North East. We are going to secure this country.

” We have have stopped importation of rice by more than 90 percent and our farmers are happy. We have fought corruption, we are building infrastructure, we are encouraging farmers. All these we will continue to do if we are reelected. ”

President Buhari said he has not betrayed the country on the promises to fight corruption to standstill, secure the nation and develop the nation’s economy in order to make Nigeria self sustaining in terms of local production.

According to him his administration was winning its ongoing war against corruption while he said thee economic policies of his government are designed to move the country from from over-reliance on crude oil and food importation

“The war against Boko Haram, we are gradually winning the war to save communities from attacks by these Boko Haram.

“Attack in mosques, churches and market places are becoming rare and I am assuring you that we are going to secure this country to overcome all our security challenges”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his remark said the employment of youth would continue with N-power beneficiaries increased from 500,000 to 1.5 million if President Buhari and the APC is reelected.

The ongoing construction of railway according to him would be extended to Ondo State in order to create over 100,000 jobs if reelected into office.

Also, he said the school children who were benefiting from free meal would increase from nine to 13 million if the APC and its candidates were returned into office.

The National leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said people should vote and prevent their votes from being stolen by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the opposition has perfected the act of rigging.

According to him the PDP was crying wolf about rigging because it does not have the capacity to win any credible election in the country.

” The PDP under President Olusegun Obasanjo rigged elections in favour of his party in 2003 and 2007 elections. He said all progressive governors in the southwest were rigged out in 2003.

He said Obasanjo who was raising the allegation of rigging against the government of APC was a beneficiary of manipulated elections in the past.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the State Chairman of APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin said the party would win in the state convincingly saying if the party could win election as opposition, it would trounce other political parties in February 16 elections.

Leaders of the party who attended the rally included its national chairman Adams Oshiomole, Governors Kayode Fayemi(Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola(Osun), Abiola Ajimobi(Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun(Ogun), former All Progressives Congress(APC) Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Olusola Oke, among others.