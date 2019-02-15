How to stop rigging tomorrow, by Jonathan

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to come out massively for tomorrow’s polls saying that a high voter turnout is the best anti-dote to rigging

Dr. Jonathan who gave the prescription in a posting on his facebook page also tasked voters to shun violence during the voting exercise.

“My simple message to you is that if you love Nigeria, you must come out to vote,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The best antidote to rigging of elections is a high voter turnout. Remember, none of us is greater than all of us.”

While cautioning Nigerians not to be negligent in their civic responsibility, he affirmed that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil”.

“As a wise man once said, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”, he said.

“You are all good Nigerians. I therefore urge you to come out and vote based on your conscience and conviction.”

“Now it is your turn to prove that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen,” he said.

“Shun violence, shun hatred. Come out this Saturday and vote peacefully for the Nigeria of your choice. Remember, we are all brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria.”