How to make democracy work in Nigeria, by Gowon, Kukah, Weah, Utomi

lDespite challenges, military coup remains unattractive— Gowon

lHow and why we aborted first coup; lKeeps mum on why he reneged on return to civil rule in 1976

By Clifford Ndujihe, Deputy Political Editor

IN SPITE of numerous challenges, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), yesterday, said military coup was unattractive in Nigeria and urged Nigerians to deepen and sustain democracy by exercising their franchise in the 2019 general polls beginning next week.

Gowon’s call was echoed by Bishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Kukah; Liberian President, George Weah; and Founder of Centre for Values and Leadership, CVL, Prof. Pat Utomi.

They spoke at the 16th CVL annual lecture and international leadership symposium themed: ‘’Is Democracy Making Life Better In Africa?’’ held at MUSON Centre, Lagos.

Gowon, who went down memory lane, chronicling how he joined forces to abort the first military coup in Nigeria, and became military head of state by accident, said without good civil service, it would be difficult to ensure delivery of ‘democracy dividends.’’

Gowon, who chaired the symposium, said: ‘’In 10 days, Nigerians will go to the polls to exercise their franchise to elect a new president to lead the nation for the next four years. This will make the fifth successive cycle in 20 years that citizens of our nation would have unfettered say in deciding who leads them.

‘’This has not always been so in the history of our soon to be 59 years old nation, given our record of military interregnum since independence in October 1960. But it is commendable measure of the depth of our growth and development as a nation. Indeed, it is a graphic illustration of my personal answer of ‘yes’ to the question of the day: Is Democracy Making Life Better in Africa?

“My answer to this question is a distinct and resounding yes. I look around and see that a good number of participants at this symposium have lived the history of Nigeria either on account of age or by learning and might be tempted to conclude that my answer is a contradiction in terms. Why? Because I was a General in the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which had a record of interventions in governance.

“I accidentally became head of state by virtue of the power considered to issue forth from the barrel of a gun, which is very undemocratic. And because no general elections held during my nine-year, two terms plus one year grace of tenure as military head of state for overstaying my term, not because I did not want but because as the press put it, that I reneged on my promise to do so.

How and why we aborted first coup

“To take this position is to miss the important point that governance by the military is not necessarily anti-democracy. While I was on board a ship, MV Aureol, headed for Nigeria from Liverpool in December 1965 during which about three coups dé’tat took place successively within two weeks in West Africa, my co-passengers asked if I thought another coup was possible in Nigeria.

“I initially discountenanced the idea before I philosophically admitted the possibility but insisted that the few patriotic ones among my colleagues in the army would do our best to ensure the return of democracy.

‘’This is the mindset of a democrat even in uniform. Soldiers by training, serve as protectors of democracy, which by its basic definition remains government of the people by the people and for the people. By the time we arrived Nigeria, the January 13 coup took place, I joined forces with other patriotic officers to ensure that the coup did not succeed in Lagos and in most parts of the country.”

Keeps mum on why he reneged on return to civil rule in 1976

“So what went wrong and why did I ‘renege on my promise to return to civil rule? Answers to that question are outside the immediate scope of today’s event but suffice it to say that in 20 years, Nigerians, military and civilians alike, have continued to act in ways that make military incursions into politics both unnecessary and unattractive regardless of the challenges of our democracy.

‘’By extension, it can safely be said that by our collective resolve to continue to vote and ensure that our votes count, we all agreed that there are inherent benefits in entrenching democracy. The Nigerian example, again, by extension, has continued to spread across Africa, thus solidifying the tenets of democracy.

“One sure thing, though, is that democracy cannot be strengthened in the absence of enduring structures like the judiciary, the legislature, the public service, among others, but the strongest I consider being the public service. I speak from experience.

We need long period of democratic stability for growth —Utomi

In his welcome remarks entitled: ‘’A Harvest of Paradoxes,’’ Professor Utomi, who noted that poverty was growing in Africa and Nigeria on account of bad leadership, and sit-tight leaders who plunder the countries’ resources among others, said there is still need to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

‘’If Africa is to embrace development, it must enjoy a lengthy period of political stability that is garnished with integration into global economy. This opportunity can come if the continent subscribed to liberal democracy in all its ramifications,’’ he said.

Free press, independent judiciary, legislature, key to virile democracy – Weah

On his part, President Weah, who was represented by Liberian Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Eugene Nagbe, spoke on the “Imperatives for making democracy work for the people – The Liberian Experience.”

He said: ‘’Democracy can only work for the people if we create and strengthen institutions of the state apparatus to ensure good governance” and take care of young people because “the message inadvertently communicated most times to most young people by the society around them is that they are not needed.

Democracy creates opportunities, possibilities – Kukah

Kukah, who also stressed the need to entrench democracy, said it was unfortunate that many dictators were now claiming to be democrats.

He picked holes in the comment attributed to former US President, Barack Obama, that Africa needed strong institutions and not strong men, noting that strong men in US and some parts of the world had helped to enthrone strong institutions and wondered what Nigerian strongmen did with their strength.

He said democracy remained the best form of government because it reduces everyone, irrespective of status and class to one vote per person and offers opportunity for the poor to get to the top.

Urging people not to expect much from leaders, he said democracy was not meant to be about physical infrastructure, rather ‘’infrastructure of the brain is the most important infrastructure.”