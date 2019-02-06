How NBC, FreeTV, PlayTV partner on Playvod

By Juliet Umeh

Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu recently launched the much awaited Video on Demand platform PLAYVOD in partnership with FREETV and PLAY TV.

PLAYVOD is a platform that allows subscribers access to premium Nollywood blockbusters through the use of a customized dongle. Subscribers on Free TV will therefore have access to any Nollywood movies of their choice without the use of internet.

The partners believe the platform promises to deliver the cinema experience to subscribers in the comfort of their homes.

They explained that the service enables customers to access high quality digital movies on demand with responsible internet or data charges. Viewers will be able to select from an ever increasing library of movies which are constantly pushed direct to the Set Top Box without incurring any data charges. Customers then simply select the film they want to watch and pay to view – with the movie accessible for three days after activation.

In order to gain access to the service, customers only need to purchase a PlayVOD Dongle which includes a onetime activation fee and one movie for free. The service will be launched across the country and customers will get access to the service via a free software upgrade that will be sent to their Set Top Box automatically.

This exciting movie platform is an excellent way for subscribers to have the home cinema experience at a highly affordable cost and be confident that they will get superior viewing experience than pirated alternatives.

The Director-General, NBC said PLAYVOD is a Value Added Service on the Digital Switch Over, deepening the reality of the DSO and invariably helping regulators curb piracy in the industry.

Also, Managing Director of Inview Nigeria Limited, Olumade Adesemowo, expressed joy over the partnership , stating that it will completely change the economics for the entire Nollywood industry.

Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya and her Kannywood counterpart, Uzee Usman, who were present at the event, said the partnership is another avenue that will help all the stakeholders especially movie makers, to curb piracy which is a major challenge facing the industry. The duo showered encomium on NBC and their partners for this laudable launch.

Other notable personalities and partners at the launch were Funmi Adenaike; the General Manager of PLAY TV, Toyin Subair; Media and Entertainment Industry Leader, representatives of Bank of Industry and Filmone Production & Distribution, notable movie producers and DSO stake- holders.