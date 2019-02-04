How I’ll fix unemployment problems — Dimeji Bankole

ABEOKUTA—FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in Ogun State, Mr. Dimeji Bankole has pledged to fix the problem of unemployment in the state if elected governor.

He attributed the rising crime wave to the high rate of unemployment among the youth in the state.

Bankole said this in Ota, while flagging off his campaign ahead of the Governorship election in the state.

He said: “One thing that everyone keeps complaining about is lack of jobs and opportunities for their children. My party is formed to address that challenge.

“Ogun people are not interested in where the governor comes from, they want to know if he has the capacity to create jobs for the children who remain idle even after graduating from higher institutions. That is what our party promises: jobs, jobs, jobs for everyone.”

Speaking on his plans for local councils, Bankole pledged not to tamper with funds meant for the development of local councils in the state, saying: “ADP is a party with one agenda and that is mass employment. It is the party that will allow local government to handle projects. We will not betray you.”