How Burna Boy won heart of Star to become ambassador

By Ayo Onikoyi

When Burna Boy’s 13-track ‘Outside’ album hit the number three spot on Billboard Reggae Album Chart within a week of its release, it became obvious that he was one Nigerian artiste who would top charts in 2018. In what seemed like a deliberate action aimed at wowing his fans he began shooting the visuals of each song, beginning with his favourite hit, ‘Heaven’s Gate’, featuring Lily Allen.

But a few months later ‘Ye’ turned out to become the one song that would define Burna’s year, as the song immediately floored ‘Heaven’s Gate’ as soon as he dropped its visuals. To put an icing on the cake, he embarked on a ‘Life on the outside’ tour, which eventually put his songs more on international music charts by reason of the massive acceptance and recognition they received.

Afterward, impressive collaborations, features and more hits in ‘Gbona’ and ‘On The Low’ continued to put him more on the front burners of the Nigerian music scene. Take it or not, 2018 was definitely the best of years for the Don Gorgon, as he fondly calls himself.

And the final straw that did it for him, was his larger than life outing at the Soundcity MVP Awards where he carted home four majors awards, making him the best artiste of the night. All this while Star Lager beer and Nigerian Brewery were hatching their plan.

The plan came to fruition on Sunday when they announced the Afrobeat star as their one and only ambassador. Star Lager is one of the biggest brand supporters of music, and its efforts in the Nigerian music industry has seen the brand host events such as Star Quest, Star Music Trek and Star Mega Jam.

Now with the announcement of Burna Boy as brand ambassador, Star Lager has once again re-established its renewed interest in the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Burna Boy had this to say, “Star is one of the most reputable brands in the country, and I am thrilled to be able to join the Star family. I often try to entertain and inspire with my music and this is a brand value I feel I can communicate with and I believe together we can inspire Nigerians to shine on to the brighter side of Life.”

Also speaking at the unveiling, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, expressed his delight stating that, “We have always had strong interests in Nigerian music. The talent and the potential for greatness that our music industry possesses is truly immense. Burna Boy is, without a doubt, one of the biggest music exports from the shores of West Africa.

With this new brand association, I believe we have the opportunity to use this relationship to tell the Star story and position Star as the leading brand for the aspirational Nigerian who believes he can take on the world.”