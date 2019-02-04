How Adeboye prayed for Osinbajo’s protection before crash-landing

…VP briefs RCCG leader of campaign progress

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) called him after Friday’s Holy Ghost service to pray for him.



Osinbajo disclosed this at RCCG City of Grace, Lokoja, Kogi state during a thanksgiving service after his helicopter crash landed in Kabba on Saturday.

“Only God can take the glory for saving my life and that of the nine crew members on board.”

“No amount of thanksgiving and praises to God would be enough for saving my life and nine crew on board.

“God is the one who can do all things, and only him can take the glory; we return the glory to him.

“We are here to say thank you, thank you JESUS. We bless his name forever and ever,” he said.

He prayed God to bless all the people that have celebrated with him in the state, the nation and the world at large.

“All I have to say is that we are grateful and we are moving to the next level; the Lord will uphold us to the next level and Kogi will be number one,” Osinbanjo said.

The Vice President in his testimony at the church gave God all the glory, praise and thanksgiving. He then narrated how Pastor E. A. Adeboye had called him in after Friday’s Holy Ghost service to pray and asked him about the progress of the campaigns.

“I briefed him on the progress we have made with the campaign and then the General Overseer prayed for God’s protection for me in all my travels and movements.

Prof. Osinbajo narrated how Pastor Adeboye emphasized the prayer of protection and that was Friday midnight. The crash-landing happened on Saturday, hours after the prayers by Pastor Adeboye.

In his thanksgiving speech, Prof. Osinbajo said the plan of the devil for him and those on the chopper was different from the outcome.

“That was not what the devil had planned but what did the headline read, Vice President Osinbajo’s helicopter crashes all unhurt, not one crash,” he said during a thanksgiving service in Lokoja on Sunday.

Earlier, in a live telecast from the RCCG headquarters, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye, asked the congregation to rise and give glory to God for saving the life of his son, VP Osinbajo, from a crash.

According to Adeboye, the devil wanted to take the life of Yemi Osinbajo, but God put the devil to shame.

He, therefore, asked the congregation to specially appreciate God on behalf of the Vice President and all the crew onboard, for his supernatural protection, saying Nigeria would not mourn.

In his sermon, entitled: “Carriers of Glory”, Adeboye said for anybody to carry glory, he must be a true child of God and live a life of holiness.

Taking his lesson from the Bible in the book of Matthew 5: 14- 15, he said: “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid.

“As a carrier of glory, anywhere you arrive the darkness will automatically disappear.

“When God begins to use you, the glory belongs to God and you, so you must learn to always give glory to God.



“Do not take the glory to yourself because it is not yours, it belongs to God,” Adeboye said.