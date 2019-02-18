Housewife docked over alleged breach of trust

The police on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old housewife, Ngozi Mbionwu in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court over alleged cheating.

The police charged Mbionwu with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Mr Babajide Olanipekun told the court that one Chidinma Lawrence reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 7.

He said the defendant intentionally deceived the complainant’s 13-year-old daughter into delivering foodstuff valued at N81, 000.

Olanipekun said the defendant convinced the 13-year-old not to tell her mother about it thereby causing her wrongful loss.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 311 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80, 000 bail with one reliable surety resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until March 25, for hearing. (NAN)