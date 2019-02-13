Hotels set to spice up Valentine’s Day with local, continental dishes

As many people are set to celebrate the Valentine’s Day, known as lovers day, some hotels are going extra mile to make the 2019 celebrations of the Day more exotic and evergreen for their fun seeking customers with good food and drinks.

A visit to some of the hotel reveals plans for the day

Southern Sun Ikoyi prepares romantic Valentine

Southern Sun Ikoyi’s Head Chef and his team have promised guests and customers a unique getaway experience during the upcoming Valentine celebration with the best meal and wine.

Renowned for its culinary expertise and complete after-meal experience, the hotel aims to further raise the bar as plans have been put in place to ensure that guests and visitors have a splendid experience at the hotel.

Speaking on the special offer for this year’s romantic celebrations, the Sales and Marketing Manager, Ubong Nseobot, stated that “the Valentine season is a special occasion dedicated to celebrate love and share the special moments with our families, friends and significant other,

“This year’s offerings is designed to ensure that guests and couples spend valuable time with their partners and loved ones by re-igniting their romance while enjoying an ultimate hospitality experience at the hotel.”

She added: “The hotel is offering guests the opportunity to enjoy discounted rates on its rooms inclusive of a refreshing breakfast for two.

Lagos Sheraton celebrates Pizza day

Sheraton Lagos Hotel has disclosed that the hotel’s offerings for this month are not only for Valentine’s Day enthusiasts but for diners who will enjoy special treats every week of the love month.

According to the Hotel’s Deputy General Manager equally in charge of Food & Beverage–Farrukh Maqbool“Our loyal patrons can expect to see our special offerings activated with the celebration of International Crepe day .

Crepes as you may be aware, are a magical lighter version of pancakes with so many ways to prepare them. What makes them extra special is that they can be served with a variety of fillings and to mark crepe day, our guests will enjoy delicious crepes during the breakfast buffet. The best part is that you can eat as much as you want and still not feel heavy.

Our second special for the month will be the celebration of ‘Pizza day’. We encourage you to get your eating game on and indulge in our yummy variety of pizza offerings. At the lobby bar and goodies pub, a free slice of pizza will be given out to anyone who orders a beer.

At Sheraton Lagos we are known for our tasty variety of innovative pizza options such as our new suya pizza. We urge all our visitors to stop over and purchase this great tasting addition.

Everyone loves a glass of wine, be it red or white and with this in mind, the hotel is glad to celebrate ‘drink wine day’ Every diner who arrives at our Italian restaurant gets a free glass of house wine. A glass of wine goes perfectly with all meals and we are sure that our guests would enjoy this.