Hoodlums attack Gov Ishaku’s convoy, destroy vehicles

By Bolaji Femi, Jalingo

Hoodlums suspected to be members of the opposition party in Taraba State on Thursday evening, attacked Governor Darius Ishaku’s convoy on his way back from the airport, after the departure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some vehicles on the convoy, including that of his deputy, Haruna Manu were damaged by the hoodlums.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu confirmed the incident to newsmen at a briefing late Thursday night.

According to him, the attack was a plot by the opposition to cause mayhem in the state ahead of the general election. He said: “ Governor Darius Ishaku’s convoy was also attacked on its way out of the airport where the governor, his deputy and other senior members of the government had gone to bid President Muhammadu Buhar good bye. “The Deputy Governor’s car and several other cars in the convoy including that of the state Commissioner of Police and a Special Adviser to the governor were damaged.