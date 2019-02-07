Hold me accountable if I fail to deliver, Ogboru tells Deltans

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressive Progressive Congress (APC), in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has told the people of the state to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver democratic dividends to them if elected.

Speaking when his campaign train visited Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of the state, Ogboru said: “I will not deceive you as a governor because I will not tell you what I cannot do; what I have told you is what I will do.

Reiterating his determination to spread developmental projects across the nooks and crannies of the state, he said

the time had come for Ndokwa nation to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“Ndokwa East and West local government areas are known for business but they have been abandoned by the failed PDP government. Funds will be allocated directly to local government and the people will decide what and how to use those funds for a speedy transformation of their areas.”

Continuing, he said: “We have so many graduates in the state but no job opportunity; and as a result of that, they have become perpetual youths, but with the new Delta all that will stop once I assume the office of the governor.

On his part, Chairman of the party in the state, Prophet Jones Erue, said successive PDP administrations had not brought anything good to the state.