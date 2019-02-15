Herdsmen kill Enugu house wife, abduct cleric

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—Some herdsmen reportedly killed a woman at Amofia, Affa in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Wednesday.

The woman’s name was given as Mrs Paulina Agadife.

The attackers also reportedly abducted the Catechist of the area, Mr Patrick Okeh and took him to an unknown destination.

Although the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, did not respond to enquiries over the issue, the President General of Amofia Affa, Mr Johnson Okolo, confirmed the incident.

Ekere pencils down 8 A-Ibom LGs for special infrastructure devt

Okolo said that the herdsmen had got in touch with the family of the abducted Catechist, Mr Okeh, asking for N5 million ransom.

“On February 13, 2019, some herdsmen attacked our people at the Technical Secondary School, Amofia Affa. Mrs Paulina Agadife died instantly.

“The names of the those injured included Mrs Juliana Oko and and Mrs Eneko Amadi. This is the fifth time the herdsmen are attacking us at the same spot. Already, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the 9th Mile Corner has visited the scene of the incident

“The herdsmen are demanding N5 million ransom for the release of Mr Okeh,” Okolo said.