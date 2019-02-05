He has a semi-nude girl in his phone

Dear Bunmi,

For a couple of years, I had a good relationship with my ex but got fed up with his philandering that I ended the affair. I recently ran into him at a party and discovered I still love him. He apologised for hurting me and we went back to his flat together.

We’re now back together. Recently, I scrolled through his mobile and found the image of a semi-nude pretty girl. When I showed it to him, he said she was someone he went out with when we broke up. That she meant nothing to him.

I find it difficult to believe this judging by his cheating in the past.

Wura, by e-mail.

Dear Wura,

It is understandable that you feel insecure about your man if his cheating caused you to split up the first time around,

But if you are to make the relationship work this time, you need to leave the past behind and give him the benefit of the doubt.

You have no real reason to think he’s telling you anything other than the truth. So believe him or your suspicious mind will end up ruining your relationship.

He obviously didn’t lead a chaste life when you were apart, but it’s now that counts. Trust him, unless he does something to destroy that trust.