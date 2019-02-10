Have political parties turn to Production Companies?

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely five days to the general elections, many political parties in Nigeria have started working seriously to ensure their victory in the coming elections.

Some allegedly have engaged in the production of products, such as bread, hand sanitizers, handbags cloths, and other consumables.

After production, most parties during campaign or rally distribute their products to the electorate (people) and urge them to vote en-mass for their candidates.

Funny enough, some of these items were either fake or have expired, as reportedly gathered from the social media.

Those distributing, because they are not the consumers would not care about the adverse effect it would have on the consumers.

On the other hand, the receivers, because they are ignorant, poor and wretched with less or no hope for a better tomorrow, take the items, awash praises and pledge their loyalty to the party.

But the question is, ‘What is NAFDAC doing about this’? I was made to understand that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is a federal agency under the Federal Ministry of Health that is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and packaged water in Nigeria, according to the requirements of its enabling decree.

It is equally its duty to conduct appropriate tests and ensure compliance with standard specifications designated and approved by the council for the effective control of quality of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, packaged water, and chemicals.

NAFDAC undertakes appropriate investigation into the production premises and raw materials for food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, bottled water and chemicals and establish a relevant quality assurance system, including certification of the production sites and of the regulated products.

The agency has several other functions. For the sake of life, I urge NAFDAC to swoop into action and investigate this recent trend.

Below are some of the things gathered from social media:

Please Stop Poisoning Our People.

