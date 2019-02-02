Harrysong nabs twin brothers who defrauded him

…Advises youth to shun fraud

By Rotimi Agbana

During the week, popular afro-pop singer, Harrysong, luckily nabbed certain twin brothers who used a fake Instagram account to dupe him of an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the singer, the brothers who disguised as a single mom participated in a giveaway competition he conducted on his Instagram page for his newly released single titled ‘Journey’.

Harrysong, Obiligbo Brothers thrill Asaba residents at Life’s ‘Bridge of Progress Party’

However, with the help of his manager, Desmond, who suspected that the Instagram account used by the supposed single mother to participate in the competition was a fake one, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner was able to trace the twin brothers and bring them to book.

Harrysong who later let the brothers off the hook without stiff punishment advised youths to shun fraudulent acts.

“I keep telling young people, you don’t need to steal or defraud people to be successful in life, just be a bit patient and trust in your journey. I did a giveaway for ‘Journey’ story on my Instagram page and these boys used a fake page and pretended to be a single mother with a baby.

Hausa Muslims stop following my page, it’s about sex – Jaaruma

My manager found out it was a scam and we got them eventually after the money had been transferred to them. Please shun fraud, don’t use your bad attitude to block other people’s opportunities. There is dignity in labor, there’s risk in fraud. If I was a bad person, I would have punished them”, he said.