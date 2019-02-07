Habila Malgwi gets MIPAD nomination

International investment banker and financial analyst, Habila Malgwi has been nominated to be on the 2019 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Under 40, Global 100 list.

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) award identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, its people on the continent and across its Diaspora.

Habila Malgwi, a Nigerian, was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Yasika Malgwi, a former Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration service.

Now in his mid 30s, he started his career as a finance analyst with Chevron Nigeria Limited after a 1year youth service with the oil and gas giant. Habila moved on to join ValuePro Nigerian limited as an operations officer and later business development where he helped build the business portfolio of the company. He later joined the Swiss Biostadt Company where he was a sales coordinator with a fantastic career before moving to the UAE where he decided to go back to the basis.

As a graduate of Economics from the Nasarawa State University, Habila has always had a flare for finance. He joined Nexus financials and later Standard Chartered Bank as the first ever black wealth specialist in Standard Chartered Bank, UAE. He later moved on to take an executive position with Arton Capital a Canadian global financial firm specialized in Citizenship by investment advisory as the Director of Business for East and West Africa.

Habila Malgwi has been instrumental to a lot of infrastructural deals in Africa; raising capital for projects such as aircraft acquisitions, modular refineries, power projects, real estates to mention but few. Spotted severally around powerful political class across the world, it is believed that the young Nigerian may have an interest to run for a political office soon.

As an individual who believes that migration should be widely accepted, he is actively involved in the second citizenship by investment program and seeking new ways to assist Africans gain an easy access to the world.

Reacting to how he feels about his accomplishment at a very young age he said, “I feel fulfilled and extremely proud of myself. I am not where I want to be yet, but I am on the right track. I have always said to myself that where I come from can and should never be a barrier to my success. Therefore, every dream is achievable and so this just my starting point.”