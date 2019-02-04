Gunmen murder ex-Prisons top brass, Oloyede in Kogi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A retired Deputy Controller-General of Prisons, Dr. Adewale Gboyega Oloyede, has been murdered.

He was killed alongside his orderly, Dauda Yusuf Michael, a Senior Inspector of Prisons, SIP, by yet to be identified gunmen near Osara town in Kogi State.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Prisons Service, DCP, Francis Enobore told Vanguard, Monday in Abuja, that the retired officer was travelling to Lagos in his private car when they were attacked at about 3pm last Friday.

“A medical doctor by profession, the late officer headed the Directorate of Health and Social Welfare for several years before retiring in 2007.

“Until his unfortunate demise, late Dr. Oloyede was a member of the National Stakeholders Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion under the chairmanship of the Federal Capital Territory Chief Judge, his lordship, Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello.

“As relevant authorities progress in their investigation, it is our collective prayers that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be arrested soonest and brought to book.

“The Controller-General of Prisons, Ja’afaru Ahmed and indeed the entire Prisons community mourn with the family members and pray the Almighty God grants everyone the fortitude to bear this great loss,” said Enobore.