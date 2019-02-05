Gunmen murder ex-prisons boss in Kogi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—A retired Deputy Controller General of Prisons, Dr Adewale Oloyede, has been murdered alongside his orderly, Dauda Yusuf Michael, a Senior Inspector of Prisons, SIP, by yet to be identified gunmen near Osara town in Kogi State.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Prisons Service, DCP Francis Enobore, told Vanguard, yesterday, in Abuja that the retired officer was travelling to Lagos in his private car when they were attacked at about 3 pm last Friday.

He said: “A medical doctor by profession, the late officer headed the Directorate of Health and Social Welfare for several years before retiring in 2007.

“Until his demise, Oloyede was a member of the National Stakeholders Committee on Prisons Reform and De-congestion under the chairmanship of the Federal Capital Territory Chief Judge, Honorable Justice Ishaq Bello.

“As relevant authorities progress in their investigation, it is our collective prayers that the perpetrators will be arrested soonest and brought to book.”