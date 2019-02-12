Gunmen abduct APC House of Reps candidate’s campaign DG in Edo

Unknown gunmen, yesterday, abducted Mr. Monday Aighobahi, Director-General of Mr. Dennis Idahosa Campaign Organisation. Idahosa is the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State.

Idahosa, former council Chairman of the area, said the abducted Director General of his campaign organisation was at Ofosu, Ogbogui Ward to canvass for votes, adding Aighobahi was kidnapped shortly after a campaign rally at Ofosu.

According to him, “I was at the rally at Ofosu with him and left shortly after for other places in continuation of my campaign.

“He was left behind to sort some things out after which he was to join us at another campaign location,” he narrated.

Idahosa alleged that the abduction was politically motivated as Aighobahi has a strong hold of the ward.

“Politically, Aighobahi has a stronghold of the ward and my opponent knows this. I am not out to see bloodshed; so I will urge all to go about the electioneering in a very peaceful way.

“While urging his abductors to release their captive unconditionally, I appeal to my supporters and the people of Ovia to remain calm,” he said.

Idahosa, however, said he remained resolute in his quest to win the Ovia Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Contacted, state Commissio-ner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, said he was yet to be briefed, but promised to verify from the Divisional Police Officer of Okada.”