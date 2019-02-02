Gulder redefines its brand position, urges consumers to “Own Their Journey”

Premium beer brand, Gulder, has announced its new brand positioning going into 2019.

Revered for being the Ultimate beer, and known for its sleek golden brown bottle with the iconic helmet, Gulder will now be extending its market penetration by redefining the brand to Nigerians, urging them to own their journey.

The “Own Your Journey” phrase has just been introduced as the beer brand’s tagline, as Gulder seeks to alter its messaging to reflect its current brand position and craft a better narrative that can connect with its target audience.

This fresh brand perspective will oversee some new creative directions which will further help distinguish Gulder from all other competing beer brands. Plans are already in place to launch a series of events that will cut across various media channels to communicate the fresh new identify of the Gulder brand.

The beer brand in 2018, introduced its bold new label design. The new label design, showcases one of Gulder’s strongest brand assets, ‘The Gulder Knight’, which is faced forward giving the Gulder brand a more progressive outlook and a new tagline inspired by a fresh perspective themed “Looking Forward”. This change further cemented Gulder’s position as the drink for the modern man.

Since its launch in 1970, Gulder has often set high standards, achieving various milestones during its illustrious years as the “The Ultimate Beer”. This often led to the brand being regarded as Nigeria’s most innovative beer brand. Now with its decision to urge consumers to “Own Their Journey”, Gulder is set to up the ante by challenging Nigerians to take charge of their quest for success and their proverbial journey towards achieving their personal and professional goals.

Shedding more light on the new brand position, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said, ‘Gulder is one of the oldest beer brands in Nigeria, and as we continue to evolve as a brand, we feel the need to continually redefine what Gulder represents. This is not a complete change of direction, we are simply crafting a narrative that allows us communicate our brand values better.

We want to encourage Nigerians to be proud of their quest for success. As young Nigerians, we are all on a journey towards achieving our personal and professional goals. This journey is what we want to celebrate’.

Reiterating, Portfolio Manager, National Premium Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Sarah Agha, stated that, ‘The theme of owning your journey is an incentive which will help individuals, and consumers have a good definition of their personal journeys in all spheres of their endeavours, encouraging them to own their journey to success and be the best version of themselves as they journey through life”.

Gulder Beer is one of the oldest Nigerian beer brands, renowned for being a staple for the young, bold and courageous Nigerian. It also celebrates the brave Nigerian spirit, all of these while retaining its crisp taste and signature look.