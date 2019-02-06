Guardian beats, ties up 6-yr-old over plate of rice

A 43-year-old guardian, Nkechi Ibrahim, who allegedly beat and tied a six-year-old girl for eating a plate of rice, yesterday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court.

The Police charged Ibrahim, a resident of Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, with assault, but she pleaded not guilty.

According to the Police, the defendant beat and tied the girl to table on January 17 for eating her daughter’s plate of rice.

The Police said: “When the minor was hungry, she ate rice meant for the defendant’s daughter.

“When the defendant discovered it, she flogged her with a cane which caused injuries on her.

“Not satisfied with the beating, she tied her hands and legs to a table, locked her inside the room and went to church.

“The landlord, who had been hearing the girl’s cry decided to find out what happened.

“He peeped in, saw the girl tied to a table and he reported the case to the Police. The defendant was arrested and the girl rushed to a hospital.”

The case has been adjourned until February 25 for mention.

Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties who, she ordered must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.